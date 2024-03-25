Popular Massachusetts Eatery Shuts Down Another Location

Massachusetts diners particularly diners of the Boston area now have one less Friendly's option to dine at as the Wilbraham-based family restaurant recently shut down its location at Logan Airport in East Boston.

Get our free mobile app

It's Been a Struggle for the Massachusetts-Based Restaurant

Friendly's has been struggling to keep its restaurants open as many locations have shut their doors in recent years. Here in the Berkshires, we used to have several Friendly's restaurants throughout the county including Pittsfield, North Adams, Lenox, Lee, and Great Barrington. The Berkshires now only has one sole Friendly's restaurant, the Dalton Ave. location in Pittsfield.

Another Friendly's Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors Later This year.

The Greenfield Recorder reports that the town's only Friendly's location located at 200 Mohawk Trail will be shutting its doors and will be replaced by Starbucks this September. The decision for the closure and replacement was made "after careful consideration and market evaluations" according to a company spokesperson. While some people are excited that Starbucks will have a location in Greenfield, others in the Franklin County area will be sad to see their classic diner shut down for good.

According to the restaurant's website, Friendly's still has locations in Massachusetts including the following towns and cities.

Agawam

Attleboro

Auburn

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Fall River

Florence

Gardner

Greenfield

Hadley

Haverhill

Holyoke

Leominster

Marlborough

Middleborough

North Dartmouth

Norwood

Peabody

Pembroke

Pittsfield

Plymouth

South Weymouth

Springfield

Swansea

Westfield

West Springfield

Hopefully, these locations can stand the test of time and stay open. We'll keep you updated if and when any information develops regarding future Friendly's closures.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman