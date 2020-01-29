GB Horse Racing Discussion Taken to Boston

South County advocates for giving Great Barrington the final word on the return of horse racing were in Boston Monday to tell lawmakers at the State House about their proposal.

The Berkshire Edge reports Selectboard member Leigh Davis has been leading the charge on the so-called home-rule petition that would require a ballot vote by town residents if any entity wants to run a horse racing operation, as was done for decades at the Great Barrington Fairgrounds.

“If people have concerns about animal rights or traffic, this allows them to have a voice,” Davis said in an interview.

You can read the entire article by going to The Berkshire Edge's website.