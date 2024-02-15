America&#8217;s #1 Cause of Death is a Leading Cause of Death in Massachusetts

America’s #1 Cause of Death is a Leading Cause of Death in Massachusetts

Christian Vuong

Massachusetts has a few leading causes of death including cancer, heart disease, unintentional injury, stroke, and chronic lower respiratory disease. One of those is the leading cause of death in America which is heart disease. One person dies every 33 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.

Get our free mobile app

February is American Hearth Month. According to the CDC, this is a time when people, particularly women are encouraged to focus on their cardiovascular health. I recently spoke with Ellen Brady and Sophia Veinoglou from the cardiology team at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and they discussed simple steps that people can take to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease including simple regular exercise which includes the following:

  •  vacuuming your house
  •  working in the garden
  • walking to the grocery store/walking in the grocery store
  • parking your car far away and walking to your destination
  • taking the stairs whenever you can
  • walking a memo instead of faxing it
  • dog walking
  • finding a partner/friend to walk with

Ellen and Sophia stated that any way people can put movement into their lives is positive and will make a difference in reducing the risk of heart disease.

Other Measures Massachusetts Folks Can Take In Reducing the Risk of Heart Disease

The team also mentioned some other things people can do to help reduce the risk of heart disease including checking blood pressure (either at the physician's office/blood pressure clinics and/or buying a blood pressure cuff for home), healthy eating, reducing salt intake (including putting away the salt shaker and checking sodium levels on food packages) and getting cholesterol levels checked through a primary provider, knowing family history, and quitting smoking.

For more information on heart disease, prevention and more go here or call (413) 854-9736.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US

Stac﻿ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

Filed Under: Great Barrington, Massachusetts
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM