MA Residents In GB Are STILL Having Issues With Parking

Is downtown Great Barrington in the midst of a parking crisis? Or are parking problems a figment of the complainers’ imaginations? The answer depends on who you talk to.

Parking Ticket Allan Pospisil loading...

For visitors or even locals who are baffled when confronted with the urgency of where to put your vehicle, the town government has a parking guide on its website. It’s got a map with a legend and a guide explaining the ins-and-outs of downtown and reassuring would-be patrons that “nothing is more than a 5-minute walk. You can check it out by logging to the town's web site by going here.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A major problem is that visitors do not know where the spots are, or they need to readjust their expectations and not try to park right in front of the location they’re visiting. In addition to two-hour on-street parking that is situated on Main, Railroad, Castle and Bridge Streets, you can also park in the lot behind Town Hall adjacent to the old firehouse. Two-hour parking is also available on Elm and Bridge Streets. You can also take advantage of unlimited on-street parking at Dresser, Pleasant, Rosseter and Church Streets, and don't forget Elm Court.

Great Barrington Police Dept Great Barrington Police Dept loading...

The major complaint from longtime downtown observers is that open spots during daytime hours are often taken by merchants and employees, but that is simply NOT the case as concerns to accommodate all motorists remains a top priority.

Betsy Andrus, who heads the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce commented on this debacle which is a concern for locals and visitors throughout the area:

“We walked the street literally counting spaces.. We came to conclusion that it’s not necessarily a problem but it’s getting people to the right spots".

The idea of "metered parking" came to fruition, but that option would discourage employees and other downtown residents from taking up the coveted spaces during business hours. The town's aim is to make downtown Great Barrington welcome for all who stop by on a daily basis.

attachment-attachment-ParkingMeters loading...

North country cities such as Pittsfield installed 45 solar powered multi-space meters throughout designated areas downtown. The so-called “pay-by-plate” machines use license-plate recognition technology, and they accept coins, credit cards and a smartphone app. The town of Adams also has meters of the old-fashioned variety that only take coins. At least they are keeping it going on a 20th century mode (and that's a good thing if you ask me!)

Great Barrington Railroad Street loading...

Meanwhile, getting back to Great Barrington they keep addressing the parking issues is a balancing act that must satisfy visitors, residents and merchants. And that’s never an easy proposition. Well keep you posted regarding this ongoing problem!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Be glad you're not trying to find a parking spot in Boston. No doubt, that's an adventure in itself

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.theberkshireedge.com "Great Barrington's Parking Shortfall: Fact Or Fiction" written by Terry Cowgill)