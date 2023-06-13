Great Father’s Day Gift Ideas For 2023!

Before you know it, Berkshire County residents, Father's Day will be here. Are you still stuck trying to think of that perfect gift for dear old Dad? Trust me, I get it. My own father was notoriously hard to shop for! (Love and miss you, Dad.)

Luckily, with my dad, if I was ever at a loss on what to gift him, I could always resort to giving him some kind of tool that he didn't already have somewhere out in the garage. But believe me, finding a tool that he didn't already have was not easy, either.

Fortunately, if your dad is very much into gadgets and technology, the consumer electronic experts at Engadget have done all the hard work researching the latest tech and summed it all up in their handy dandy annual Father's Day Gift Guide!

I'll just highlight some of the items briefly and maybe you'll find that perfect gift among them. Is Dad obsessed with music? How about some nifty noise-blocking headphones courtesy of Sony? This includes their latest model, the WH-1000XM5.

Does your father have big dreams of being a podcaster? How about this? The Mackie Creator Bundle which includes state-of-the-art CR3-X speakers, an EM-USB Condenser microphone, MC-100 headphones, and more!

And how cool is this (my Dad would have LOVED this)? The Dremel 8220-1/28 12-Volt Max Cordless Rotary Tool Kit. This thing is AWESOME! Engadget gave it the perfect description:

It’s like an electric Swiss Army Knife, complete with drill and screwdriver bits, sanding bits, polishing bits, metal-cutting discs, grinding stones and engraving tools!

Didn't find any inspiration for Dad in the above list? Take a look at the full gift guide at Engadget's website here. Trust me. Whether Dad's a reader, a gamer, an espresso drinker, etc., you'll find some great ideas that will let Father know how much you love him. Thanks for the inspiration, Engadget!

