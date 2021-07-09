Guardian Life Awards $126K to 12 Berkshire County Nonprofits
The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield has awarded grants totaling $126,000 to 12 local nonprofit organizations from all around Berkshire County. The grants are being awarded in support of programs that are focused primarily on financial literacy/stability and workforce development for low-income Berkshire County residents.
One of Guardian’s corporate values is ‘We do the right thing,’ and that includes supporting the communities where we live and work... We’re committed to funding and volunteering with local nonprofits that provide better futures for Berkshire County’s most vulnerable and underserved. ~ Larry Hazzard, Vice President, Head of Disability Income Product, Underwriting and Claims, and President of Berkshire Life
The 12 Guardian grant recipients for 2021 are:
- 18 Degrees – EMPath Program
- Berkshire Film & Media – Kemble Street Studios
- Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity – Build & Restore and Volunteers in Tax Assistance
- Community Recreation Association – Remote learning, Kids’ Club, and tutoring
- Elizabeth Freeman Center – Money School Program
- Hillcrest Dental Care – Low-Income Dental Care Pool
- Massachusetts Audubon Society – Berkshire Environmental Literacy Program
- Miss Hall’s School – Money Matters Financial Literacy Workshop
- NAMI of Berkshire County – Education programming
- Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires – Development services for nonprofits
- Roots Rising – Youth Crew and Market Crew programs
- Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires – Social Determinants of Health Program
In 2020, Guardian provided more than $520,000 through corporate and employee giving to over 35 MA-based nonprofit organizations and Guardian’s Pittsfield-area and Massachusetts-based employees volunteered 1,090 hours in community support.
LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State
The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast
KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state