Guardian Life Awards $126K to 12 Berkshire County Nonprofits

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield has awarded grants totaling $126,000 to 12 local nonprofit organizations from all around Berkshire County. The grants are being awarded in support of programs that are focused primarily on financial literacy/stability and workforce development for low-income Berkshire County residents.

One of Guardian’s corporate values is ‘We do the right thing,’ and that includes supporting the communities where we live and work... We’re committed to funding and volunteering with local nonprofits that provide better futures for Berkshire County’s most vulnerable and underserved. ~ Larry Hazzard, Vice President, Head of Disability Income Product, Underwriting and Claims, and President of Berkshire Life

Get our free mobile app

The 12 Guardian grant recipients for 2021 are:

18 Degrees – EMPath Program

Berkshire Film & Media – Kemble Street Studios

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity – Build & Restore and Volunteers in Tax Assistance

Community Recreation Association – Remote learning, Kids’ Club, and tutoring

Elizabeth Freeman Center – Money School Program

Hillcrest Dental Care – Low-Income Dental Care Pool

Massachusetts Audubon Society – Berkshire Environmental Literacy Program

Miss Hall’s School – Money Matters Financial Literacy Workshop

NAMI of Berkshire County – Education programming

Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires – Development services for nonprofits

Roots Rising – Youth Crew and Market Crew programs

Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires – Social Determinants of Health Program

In 2020, Guardian provided more than $520,000 through corporate and employee giving to over 35 MA-based nonprofit organizations and Guardian’s Pittsfield-area and Massachusetts-based employees volunteered 1,090 hours in community support.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast