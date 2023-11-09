Here’s the #1 Happiest City in Massachusetts for 2023

Massachusetts has received many accolades over the years from being recognized as being a top state for raising a family to being on top of the mountain when it comes to education. The beauty of the four seasons mixed with an endless variety of the arts and culture are additional reasons why so many people are attracted to Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

A Few Areas of Massachusetts are Full of Happy People

Sometimes it can be easy to find yourself in areas where people may be gloomy and/or grumpy but according to Credit Donkey there are a few areas in the Bay State that rank high in the happy department including the Massachusetts cities of Newtown and Woburn but the happiest city in Massachusetts is Westfield.

What Makes Westfield the Happiest City in Massachusetts?

According to the study conducted by Credit Donkey, the site states the following:

Around 4.5% of workers begin their day before 5 a.m., the highest percentage in our study, and they have the shortest drive time, clocking in at just over 23 minutes. Crime isn't something people contend with too often and housing prices are fairly moderate, based on the $57,000 median income. At the end of the day, you can unwind at places like Santiago's, which serves some of the best empanadas around.

I can easily echo Credit Donkey's statement as I lived and attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) about 20 years ago and my experience on campus was excellent. Everyone from the students to the professors to the staff and faculty were nothing but kind to me and mostly everyone seemed like they were in a good mood.

Campus life at Westfield was a happy time in my life and if I could go back in time I wouldn't change a thing. It was a wonderful experience for me during my younger adult days. You can learn more about the study, methodology, and which other Massachusetts cities made the list by going here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri