Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is.

Trash.

I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.

It's trash day in Pittsfield, at least in my ward, and my trash toter was was FULL of maggots, I mean, oh my God, like 400 of them. I was mortified. There was no way I was gonna leave that toter out for the Casella guys.

I bought a bottle of bleach and am prepared to take care of business!

Luckily, I keep my toters outside of the garage in the warmer months, but man, these black flies seem to be everywhere! I will say, even though the technology is not new, those fly strips really work.

Black Fly Season/Is There An Uptick In Western Massachusetts?

Usually by August, things seem to be quieting down, but is this summer's warmer temps extending that?

The month of May is both a pain and a pleasure. It's the month where spring flowers begin to bloom, the grass is green and winter becomes just a memory. But May is also the month that brings black flies to many areas in New England, especially those near rivers and streams. -ecga.org

Black fly season starts in May and usually lasts 4-6 weeks.

What Repels Black Flies?

Well, let's start with maggots. Straight bleach and water will take care of those NASTY things.

Vanilla extract, pine, or lavender oil repels biting black flies and mosquitoes too. Herbs like anise, basil, cedarwood, coriander, lemongrass, and mint may work to repel black flies and can be planted in flower boxes or pots and around the edges of your yard. Garlic plants are also reported to have a repelling effect. -provenrepellent.com

Keep that grill clean, watch for too much food in your trash, and get some scents and a fly magnet (tape).