Temperatures on Monday nearly touched 70F, and I can see the smiles returning to Massachusetts faces. Beaches, mini-golf, and ice cream will soon be on the minds of every citizen of the bay state. That might be a stretch, but you get the idea.

Here Are 5 Top Ice Cream Spots In Massachusetts

1. Kimball Farm (Westford, Lancaster, Carlisle)

Homemade ice cream, Grill & Seafood Shack, Mini Golf, Activities, Country Store & more.

Kimball Farm has always been a family-run business, and always will be. We take great pride in what we do — deliver classic summer fun to the people in our communities! We hope you'll stop by and see us soon at one of our four locations.

Kimball Farm Facebook Kimball Farm Facebook loading...

2. Krispy Cones (Lanesborough)

This beloved little gem with a massive outside play are for the kids opens on April 14. Ice cream, dinner or both. There is plenty out back for the kiddos to do. Unwind on our swing sets & playground. Fun for the entire family.

Krispy Cones Facebook Krispy Cones Facebook loading...

3. Bedford Farms (Bedford, Concord)

Bedford Farms has always been a family-run business. We take great pride in what we do and love scooping out smiles to our community.

Bedford Farms Facebook Bedford Farms Facebook loading...

4. Richardson's (Middleton)

This place is awesome. Batting cages and a driving range and some great ice cream! We offer visitors the opportunity to see a working dairy farm and have up-close interactions with some of the herd. If you’d like to make a day of it, our neighbors at Golf Country offer two mini golf courses, a driving range and batting cages.

Richardson's Facebook Richardson's Facebook loading...

5. Rota Spring Farm (Sterling)

After you make your delightful selection take a seat at a picnic table, or stroll on over to our goats where your kids will get a big kick out of petting and feeding the goats.

Rota Spring Farm Ice Cream Facebook Rota Spring Farm Ice Cream Facebook loading...

I hope you found this post fun and informative.