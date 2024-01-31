A new report by The Bay State's Taxpayer's Foundation shows a very high outmigration from New England. It is estimated that over 100 thousand people exited during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics show they range anywhere from ages 26 to 35. These days, young adults just do NOT want to call our area home.

Children Helping Unload Boxes From Van On Family Moving In Day monkeybusinessimages loading...

The obvious reason this has taken place is rents are TOO HIGH throughout Massachusetts. The Big Apple (my ol' hometown) takes first place followed by our capital city, Boston. You can also add traffic congestion, problems with public transportation and a limited amount of job opportunities add to why the exodus takes place in urban areas.

@BerkEdge via Twitter @BerkEdge via Twitter loading...

Even in western Massachusetts, the cost of living in pretty pricey in the beautiful Berkshires which causes residents to find other ways to save on these ridiculous expenses. Neighboring Columbia county in eastern New York has seen an influx of residents heading west. Before settling in to Berkshire county, I considered living in the Chatham area, but a 5 minute one way drive sure beats 40 minutes and I found a reasonable deal where it became beneficial for me to be closer to work. And that's a good thing, if you ask me!

Florida Interstate road sign map gguy44 loading...

Overall, a total of over 800 thousand people from the Northeast have fled south on a permanent basis as Southern states have gained over a million people in various states, the most popular being Florida as they have seen major upticks which was NOT rule of thumb prior to COVID-19.

Ultima_Gaina Ultima_Gaina loading...

Some of the blame is on high taxes: Let's face it, you are better off in The Bay State compared to neighboring Connecticut which I can describe in one word: "outrageous". I would NOT ever consider moving back south of the border. Governor Maura Healey is trying her best to alleviate this problem regarding lowering taxes by updating the state's rental and tax deduction and adding options including reducing property taxes for senior citizens and a major adjustment in the estate tax.

Housing loading...

Housing production needs to be taken into consideration and major investments MUST be implemented in education for grades K through 12 statewide. These modifications were last updated 20 years ago. Therefore, major steps MUST be taken to keep more people within our friendly confines and with some positive action, this can be accomplished in more ways than one!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.wgbh.org/news/local/2023-05-30/massachusetts-residents-are-leaving-the-state-why-and-where-are-they-going)