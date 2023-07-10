Here’s The Best Dive Bar In Massachusetts

My dad was a dive bar guy. He drank Bud heavy and smoked Marlboro reds. He was pretty hard core.

There is something oddly comfortable about a dive bar. It's welcoming and non-judgmental. The beer is super CHEAP and super COLD.

The definition of a dive bar can mean something different to different people. Labeling one's establishment a dive bar can be offensive to the owner even though the intention is to be complimentary. 😂

Dive Bar

A dive bar is typically a small, unglamorous, eclectic, old-style drinking establishment with inexpensive drinks; it may feature dim lighting, shabby or dated decor, neon beer signs, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, and local clientele. -wikipedia.com

Listeners of "Slater & Marjo In The Morning" may have heard Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain talking about Western Massachusetts' first outdoor gym behind Lee Middle and High School when he had mentioned Moe's Tavern.

I was asking Brittain where he likes to dine in Lee and he mentioned a bunch of restaurants then subsequently pointed out that for drinks he likes Moe's.

Moe's was named best dive bar in Western Massachusetts, according to yelp.com

What About The Entire State?

Boston's Biddy Early's on Pearl St. was named best dive bar in the state, again according to Yelp.

