Hey Berkshires, You Missing This Popular Halloween Store This Year?

Spirit Halloween boasts that it has 1400 locations across the U.S. and Canada, but the popular chain did not pop up in The Berkshires this year and I wanna know why.

I called the "866 586 0155" number that Spirit gives for all of its locations and just got the automated response menu with a bunch of options, none however that would let me speak to an actual human due to the fact that they were super busy.

Spirit Facebook Page

Spirit Halloween specialty retail stores are the most comprehensive one-stop destination for everything shoppers can imagine for Halloween. Through the vast merchandise assortment and memorable visual presentation, Spirit stores provide a truly impressive, unique and unforgettable shopping experience.

In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, the locations offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens and adults. A broad assortment of Décor and party goods complete the Halloween story. A large portion of the selection is exclusive merchandise found only at Spirit Halloween. -Spirit Facebook Page

Check out the google map of locations this year...

Albany and Eastern NY as well as Springfield, MA are covered, BUT NOTHING IN THE BERKSHIRES!

I REMEMBER SPIRIT HALLOWEEN IN THE OLD BEST BUY LOCATION AND NEXT TO PLANET FITNESS IN PITTSFIELD IN RECENT YEARS...

Two things I've learned through their website:

1. THEY RAISE MONEY IN-STORE AND ONLINE FOR CHILDREN TO MAKE HOSPITALS LESS SCARY FOR CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES.

2. THEY LEASE OPEN SPACES FOR 3 MONTHS (IN CITIES WITH A POPULATION OF 35,000 PLUS (WHICH PITTSFIELD IS) A NEED AT LEAST 3000 SQ FT. OF SPACE.

I have reached out to a Spirit Halloween real estate representative for an answer why there was no location here in The Berkshires this year...

Story to be updated...

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)