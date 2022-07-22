Hinds Secures Money For Expansion Of Berkshire Innovation Center

The Massachusetts State Senate debated and then finalized its 2022 Economic Development bill today. The bill entitled, An Act relating to economic growth and relief for the commonwealth, will provide some needed money for local projects in the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden senate-district.

According to the office of State Senator Adams Hinds, the senate district will be getting funding for 10 local projects. One of the benefactors will be the Berkshire Innovation Center, located in Pittsfield. As part of the bill, Hinds has secured $1.5 million dollars in bond authorizations to support capital, planning, and infrastructure costs related to the expansion of the BIC into southern and northern Berkshire County. According to Hinds, also secured in an amendment was $150,000 to support the BIC’s digital economy initiatives.

Hinds on securing the money for the Berkshire Innovation Center...

The Berkshire Innovation Center’s work to make the digital economy in western Mass. more accessible has been critical. These funds will help preserve the momentum while also setting up the possibility of expansion to other parts of the county. ~ Senator Adam Hinds

Other Berkshire County projects will benefit from the new bill...

Several other projects in Berkshire County will be receiving money as a result of the economic development bill. Hinds secured $250,000 for the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition to assist in their purchase of a new office building in North Adams, $100,000 for Housatonic water remediation assistance, $150,000 for a shuttle service connecting the Wassaic train stop to Great Barrington, and $250,000 for Berkshire Agricultural Ventures to help fund the purchase of a shared freezer and a cold storage project in the town.

