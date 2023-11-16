Beloved Holiday Event Returns to a Charming Massachusetts Town

Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, Dec. 9 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Great Barrington's stroll is a great way to get into the holiday spirit as there will be something for everyone including:

Free Face Painting

Holiday Hay Rides

Free Kids Games

Kids Crafts

Holiday Bonfires

Holiday Markets

Gingerbread House Decorating

Visit from Santa

Parade of Lights

Live Windows

Holiday Music

Tree Lighting at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 7:15 p.m.

The list is just some of the events that will be taking place during the Holiday, Shop, Sip, and Stroll event which will be up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington on Saturday, Dec. 9. This is an excellent opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and complete your holiday shopping as there will be some great shopping specials during the stroll.

I have been to several of the Great Barrington Holiday Stroll events and take it from me they are always fun and packed with endless activities. Describing it here doesn't do the stroll justice, you have to see it for yourself. Once again this year WSBS Radio will be broadcasting live and providing holiday music which we will be playing on sections of Railroad Street and Main Street. You can get complete stroll details by going here.

