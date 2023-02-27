How Many Airports Does Massachusetts Have?

The subject of flying private, and all that comes with it, keeps coming up on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning". Bill Maher admitted on his HBO show that he flies private and believes that if one could, they absolutely would.

Maher did the bit in very funny way all the while calling out of all the climate change hypocrites who fly private. Leo, Damon, John Kerry, you get the idea...

Massachusetts, as do many other states, accommodates air travel all across the commonwealth. There, of course, is our one big international Logan Airport in Boston, but what about the others?

Businessman at airport looking airplane taking off SergeyNivens loading...

As I was passing the airport in Pittsfield earlier, I was wondering how many airports there are in Massachusetts. After some digging, I found that there are 38 airports in Massachusetts for public use.

How Many Airports Are There In Massachusetts?

38.

Phone (978) 345-9580

Information courtesy of mass.gov