How Many Airports Does Massachusetts Have?

How Many Airports Does Massachusetts Have?

SergeyNivens

The subject of flying private, and all that comes with it, keeps coming up on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning". Bill Maher admitted on his HBO show that he flies private and believes that if one could, they absolutely would.

Maher did the bit in very funny way all the while calling out of all the climate change hypocrites who fly private. Leo, Damon, John Kerry, you get the idea...

Massachusetts, as do many other states, accommodates air travel all across the commonwealth. There, of course, is our one big international Logan Airport in Boston, but what about the others?

SergeyNivens
loading...

As I was passing the airport in Pittsfield earlier, I was wondering how many airports there are in Massachusetts. After some digging, I found that there are 38 airports in Massachusetts for public use.

How Many Airports Are There In Massachusetts?

38.

Barnstable Municipal Airport (HYA) 

480 Barnstable Rd., Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions 
Phone

(508) 778-7770

Bedford-Hanscom Field (BED)

Bedford-Hanscom Field (BED) 

200 Hanscom Dr., Bedford, MA 01730 Directions 
Phone

(781) 869-8000

Berkley-Myricks Airport (1M8)

Berkley-Myricks Airport (1M8) 

168 Padelford St., Berkley, MA 02779 Directions 
Phone

(508) 822-2457

Beverly Regional Airport (BVY)

Beverly Regional Airport (BVY) 

50 L. P. Henderson Road, Beverly , MA 01915 Directions 
Phone

(978) 921-6072

Chatham Municipal Airport (CQX)

Chatham Municipal Airport (CQX) 

240 Geo Ryder Rd, Chatham, MA 02633 Directions 
Phone

(508) 945-9000

Edgartown - Katama Airpark (1B2)

Edgartown - Katama Airpark (1B2) 

12 Mattakesett Way, Edgartown, MA 02539 Directions 
Phone

508-627-9018

Falmouth Airpark (5B6)

Falmouth Airpark (5B6) 

67 Airpark Drive, East Falmouth, MA 02536 Directions 
Phone

508-548-9617

Fitchburg Municipal Airport (FIT)

Fitchburg Municipal Airport (FIT) 

567 Crawford Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions 
Phone (978) 345-9580
Gardner Municipal Airport (GDM)

Gardner Municipal Airport (GDM) 

499 Airport Rd, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions 
Phone

(508) 294-3524

Great Barrington Airport (GBR)

Great Barrington Airport (GBR) 

70 Egremont Plain Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Directions 
Phone

(413) 528-1010

Hanson - Cranland Airport (28M)

Hanson - Cranland Airport (28M) 

Cranland, Hanson, MA 02341 Directions 
Phone

(508) 378-7134

Hopedale Airport (1B6)

Hopedale Airport (1B6) 

1 Airport Rd, Hopedale, MA 01747 Directions 
Phone

508-478-1726

Lawrence Municipal Airport (LWM)

Lawrence Municipal Airport (LWM) 

492 Sutton Street, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions 
Phone

(978) 794-5880

Mansfield Municipal Airport (1B9)

Mansfield Municipal Airport (1B9) 

265 Fruit Street, Mansfield, MA 02048 Directions 
Phone

(508) 930-1121

Marshfield Municipal Airport (GHG)

Marshfield Municipal Airport (GHG) 

93 Old Colony Lane, Marshfield, MA 02050 Directions 
Phone

(781) 834-4928

Marstons Mills - Cape Cod Airport (2B1)

Marstons Mills - Cape Cod Airport (2B1) 

1000 Race Lane, Marstons Mills, MA 02648 Directions 
Phone

(508) 428-8732

Martha's Vineyard Airport (MVY)

Martha's Vineyard Airport (MVY) 

71 Airport Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 Directions 
Phone

(508) 693-7022

Monponsett Pond Seaplane Base (MA6)

Monponsett Pond Seaplane Base (MA6)  

87 Cedar Lane, Halifax, MA 02338 Directions 
Phone

781-293-2181

Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) 

14 Airport Road, Nantucket, MA 02554 Directions 
Phone

(508) 325-5300

New Bedford Regional Airport (EWB)

New Bedford Regional Airport (EWB) 

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford, MA 02746 Directions 
Phone

(508) 991-6160

North Adams Airport (AQW)

North Adams Airport (AQW) 

836 State Road, North Adams, MA 01247 Directions 
Phone

(413) 662-3000

Northampton Airport (7B2)

Northampton Airport (7B2) 

160 Old Ferry Road, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions 
Phone

(413) 584-7980

Norwood Memorial Airport (OWD)

Norwood Memorial Airport (OWD) 

111 Access Road, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions 
Phone

(781) 255-5615

Orange Municipal Airport (ORE)

Orange Municipal Airport (ORE) 

80 Airport Street, Orange, MA 01364 Directions 
Phone

(978) 544-8189

Pittsfield Municipal Airport (PSF)

Pittsfield Municipal Airport (PSF) 

832 Tamarack Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions 
Phone

(413) 448-9790

Plum Island Aerodrome (2B2)

Plum Island Aerodrome (2B2) 

24 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury, MA 01951 Directions 
Phone

978-463-4222

Plymouth Municipal Airport (PYM)

Plymouth Municipal Airport (PYM) 

246 South Meadow Road, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions 
Phone

(508) 746-2020

Provincetown Municipal Airport (PVC)

Provincetown Municipal Airport (PVC) 

176 Race Point Road, Provincetown, MA 02657 Directions 
Phone

(508) 487-0241

Southbridge Municipal Airport (3B0)

Southbridge Municipal Airport (3B0) 

220 Airport Access Road, Southbridge, MA 01550 Directions 
Phone

(508) 764-2155

Spencer Airport (60M)

Spencer Airport (60M) 

204 Paxton Rd, Spencer, MA 01562 Directions 
Phone

(508) 885-5060

Sterling Airport (3B3)

Sterling Airport (3B3) 

121 Greenland Road, Sterling, MA 01564 Directions 
Phone

(978) 422-8860

Stow - Minuteman Airfield (6B6)

Stow - Minuteman Airfield (6B6) 

302 Boxboro Road, Stow, MA 01775 Directions 
Phone

978-897-3933

Tanner-Hiller Airport (8B5)

Tanner-Hiller Airport (8B5) 

298 McEvoy Rd, New Braintree, MA 01531 Directions 
Phone

(508) 867-3585

Taunton Municipal Airport (TAN)

Taunton Municipal Airport (TAN) 

4 Westcoat Drive , East Taunton, MA 02718 Directions 
Phone

(508) 821-2973

Turners Falls Airport (0B5)

Turners Falls Airport (0B5) 

10 Aviation Way, Turners Falls, MA 01376 Directions 
Phone

(413) 863-0044

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport (BAF)

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport (BAF) 

110 Airport Road, Westfield, MA 01085-5331 Directions 
Phone

(413) 572-6275

Westover Metropolitan Airport (CEF)

Westover Metropolitan Airport (CEF) 

255 Padgette Street, Chicopee, MA 01022 Directions 
Phone

(413) 593-5543

Worcester Regional Airport (ORH)

Worcester Regional Airport (ORH) 

375 Airport Drive, Worcester, MA 01602 Directions 
Phone

(508) 849-5550

Information courtesy of mass.gov

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.
Filed Under: airports, Massachusetts
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM