Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?

We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon.

Shoveling is just something Massachusetts homeowners have come to accept, but it doesn't mean we like it. So after you take care of removing snow from your driveway, walkways, decks, and porches, make sure you hit that city or town owner sidewalk, otherwise, you could be facing fines.

That's right, in most Massachusetts municipalities homeowners are responsible for clearing public walkways in front of their homes as well as clearing snow surrounding any fire hydrants that might be on or abutting their property.

Each city and town in Massachusetts has its own regulations surrounding snow removal from sidewalks, but right here in Berkshire County, there are actually only two municipalities that will fine you for neglecting your sidewalks.

Berkshire County Municipalities That Fine for Neglecting Snow Removal from Sidewalks :

Adams

Home and business owners have 24 hours to remove snow from public sidewalks and face a $50 fine if they do not comply.

Pittsfield

Home and business owners have 24 hours to remove snow from sidewalks, to a width of 36 inches. Those who violate can face fines, however, the dollar amount is determined on a case-by-case basis.

