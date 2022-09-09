It’s Illegal To Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking to The Berkshire Humane Society on Wednesday about cats, owning too many cats, and the fact that my best buddy's mom was THE cat lady of the neighborhood.

Obviously, people LOVE their pets, but can it be an obsession? Possibly, but if you have the means and the ability to care for them and give them an enjoyable life, what's the harm?

For the purpose of this post, however, we'll switch to talking about dogs. I didn't grow up with dogs in the house, so this may be the reason for my sort of lackluster love of them, but, I certainly don't hate them. I mean, my wife and I at one point, had our then Pit bull sleep between us in the bed for years.

I don't think I would ever own more than one dog, though. Certainly, there are families with many, however.

Is There A Law Prohibiting How Many Dogs One Can Own In Massachusetts?

On a state-wide level, no, but, there some towns that have their own laws regarding the number of dogs you can have.

Swampscott, MA

Residents may have three (3) licensed dogs. If the dogs have puppies, the puppies may stay with the mothers for six (6) months. Anyone housing more than three (3) adult dogs would need to apply for a kennel license in the Town Clerk’s office. -swampscottma.gov

The towns of Orange and West Stockbridge allow you to own four and six dogs, respectively, as well. IYKYK.