If you REALLY like blue birds, you're going to enjoy the upcoming Twitter rebrand auction.

It's time for X to purge items with the Twitter logo as the company continues to rebrand.

According to CNN, the auction officially opens Sept. 12, but interested buyers can already preview the sale items online.

Heritage Global Partners is running the auction of nearly 600 pieces that include everything from mundane office furniture to a structure called "The Lodge" that was created from repurposed wood from a barn in Montana.

The rebrand is part of owner Elon Musk's plan to remake the social media platform. Musk completed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October 2022.

Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name And Logo To X Getty Images loading...

According to The New York Times, Musk promised sweeping changes to Twitter upon its purchase including leadership changes and job cuts.

Those cuts are reflected in the selection of items to be part of the auction. Among the things X is looking to move are office desks, computers and cafeteria items.

Several of the items are emblazoned with the Twitter bird logo. There's also an art collection with portraits of celebrities and more.

Each item has a starting bid listed as $25. You can expect that cost to likely skyrocket given what is up for grabs.

You can even get the Twitter logo right off the side of its building in San Francisco.

We combed through the almost 600 auction items that have been posted as part of the preview to find the most usual pieces that show the Twitter office must have been a one-of-a-kind workplace.

LOOK: 25 Unique Things You Need From The Upcoming Twitter Rebrand Auction Now that Twitter has become X, it is time for a rebrand. The company is putting items with the Twitter bird logo along with an assortment of office furniture and equipment up for auction. The bidding doesn't start until Sept. 12, but you can already browse the selection which includes a repurposed Montana barn, musical instruments and some unique styles of seating.

'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again.