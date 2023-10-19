8D Audio: Experience Music and Sound Like Never Before

You've probably heard of 3D and 4D, but what about 8D? Well, you're going to want to listen up because it's about to take your listening experience to the next level. Prepare to have your mind blown and your ears delighted.

What is 8D audio?

It's not actually eight dimensions, it just makes you feel like it is. According to DigitalTrends, 8D audio uses binaural recordings (the use of two microphones transmitted separately to each ear) and effects to trick your brain into thinking sounds are coming from different places. For example, it can make you feel like you're in a gym, or that there's sound moving all around you. It's pretty crazy.

What's all the hype about 8D audio?

What's so cool about 8D is that it's basically a mind-bending experience that immerses you in the sound. It transcends any ordinary listening expereince especially when it comes to music. If you've ever listened to a song on your headphones and felt like you were hearing it live, chances are it was 8D!

How to Listen to 8D Audio

The quick and easy place to find 8D audio is YouTube. Also, you don't need special headphones for it. Any old set will do.

What does 8D audio sound like?

You're about to find out. Grab your earbuds or headphones and play the videos below to experience the magic. Prepare to step into the future of sound. Your ears deserve this.

First up, a fun experiment with different noises.

Now hear how different it is to listen to music in 8D:

Pretty sweet, right!? What song would you love to hear in 8D? Drop it in the comments.

