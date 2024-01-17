Are you a fan of the "Frank"? The "Coney"? The "Pig in a Blanket"? The "Dog" or the "Bowwow"? Of course, I'm referring to what we all probably know best as the hot dog. I'm a fan. I absolutely love me some "dogs".

Fortunately, if I'm ever in the mood for one(or several), I've got plenty of choices here in the Berkshires! If I'm in Pittsfield, I've got both Teos and the Hot Dog Ranch to choose from and if I'm ever in North County, I've got Jack's Hot Dog Stand on Eagle Street in North Adams. Though, sadly, I can never get to Jack's enough.

Heck, I've even been known to drive out to Bob's Country Kitchen in Lanesboro for one of their old-fashioned footlongs. Yummy! I'm pleased to tell you that if you're a hot dog fan, Massachusetts is a good state to reside in.

Recently Lawn Love, the online platform that links you with lawn care professionals, conducted a study to find out which American cities were the top "dogs" for hot dog lovers. The Lawn Love team compared 200 of the biggest cities based on different criteria.

Some of the metrics used were consumer ratings, the number (and accessibility) of hot dog vendors, most Google searches for hot dog-related terms, topping contest awards, and much more.

I'll get to the Massachusetts cities in a moment, but first, here are Lawn Love's Best Cities for Hot Dog Lovers in 2023:

New York, NY Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC San Francisco, CA Cincinnati, OH Rochester, NY Seattle, WA Miami, FL Houston, TX

For the Commonwealth, Boston made the top 20 at #16. Awesome! Meanwhile, two other Massachusetts cities made the "Best" list with Worcester ranking at #87 and Springfield landing just a few spots lower at #89. Still, not bad for either city.

If you're a hot dog lover, here are some cities you may want to avoid. According to Lawn Love, here are 2023's Top 5 Worst Cities for Hot Dog Lovers:

Boise, ID Santa Clarita, CA Lancaster, CA St. Paul, MN Thornton, CO

Check out the full study for yourself. There's lots of cool information to be found. For instance, are you familiar with what goes on top of an Alaskan "Reindeer Dog"? Coca-Cola-glazed onions. And for some reason, that sounds really good to me right about now.

Visit Lawn Love's website here for more cool stats and facts.

