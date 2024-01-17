Viewers throughout Berkshire county and the neighboring New York area STILL feel a void as one of our finest area TV news anchors has headed down south to continue perfecting her craft:

(Photo image of Heather Kovar courtesy of KBTX-TV)

Heather Kovar has returned to her home state of Texas as she is anchoring the Friday 5pm and weekend news broadcasts on KBTX-TV , a CBS affiliate located in Bryan which serves 10 counties in their immediate viewing area. Locally, she was featured on CBS 6 (WRGB) and News 10 (WTEN) in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy market.

Affectionately known as "Lois Lane" in our viewing area (I personally gave her that nickname and she embraced it with open arms) Heather is an experienced journalist with over 25 years of experience in television news and her adventures have taken her across the globe. She won Emmys and a Murrow for her anchoring and reporting at News 12 CT.

She also worked in London for CBS News Newspath as a correspondent. Other roles have included previous stops in her home state including KXAS in Dallas and KVUE in Austin. She also did a tour of duty at WKTV in Utica, NY as the trek up Smith Hill could be dicey during winter months and spent some time in my ol' hometown as Reuters Business News in New York City and News 12 New York.

The Southern Methodist University alumnus graduated with BA's in Journalism and Psychology. That is one smart lady who also has more skills that excel, as she enjoys playing guitar, writing songs, painting, exploring her community and local history, plus has an ability to make you laugh by writing and performing stand-up comedy. You learn something new about someone you know each and every day.

You STILL can connect with Heather via social media on Facebook and she is also active on LinkedIn.

BOTTOM LINE: You will ALWAYS be TV's Lois Lane in my books! She is near and dear to me as I am proud of her accomplishments and I am sure she is doing well in her venture, even though we ALL miss her dearly in our viewing area.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of KBTX-TV and www.wikipedia.org)