Tridents To Fishing Vests: 30 Best Home Run Celebration Props In Baseball (Photos)

Baseball is fun again.

If you haven't been paying attention, Major League Baseball has been less of a snooze fest for some this year as players are bashing towering home runs with great frequency.

The games, for the most part, are more exciting for fans who are appreciate high-scoring affairs over a gritty pitcher's duel.

The players throughout baseball must be feeling the excitement, too.

Many teams have been caught on camera (on purpose) having over-the-top celebrations complete with props when players smash a ball over the fence.

Some of the props coincide with the team's name. Others seem to be more of an inside joke among the players.

We looked out every Major League Baseball team and chose our favorite home run celebration props.

