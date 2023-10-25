What a Blue Pumpkin Means When Trick-or-Treating at Halloween

If you're trick-or-treating with your kids on Halloween you'll want to keep your eyes open for houses that are displaying blue pumpkins.

Classic Customs to New Traditions

There are many age-old traditions that people follow on Halloween, but some new practices are popping up that young trick-or-treaters may not be aware of. One of them is the blue pumpkin.

While you're traveling through your neighborhood on a quest for candy you may stumble across blue pumpkins. These colored gourds are actually an important sign that could mean the difference between life and death for some children.

Kids who suffer from severe food allergies usually have to sit things out on Halloween. That's why some homes have pledged to offer up allergy-free treats instead as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Child Safety is the Top Priority

Families that hand out alternate Halloween goodies designate their houses by placing a blue pumpkin on their doorstep. Kids with allergies know that they can visit safely and get small toys or presents instead of candy.

So if your child is sensitive to nuts or has some other sort of food allergy be on the lookout for blue pumpkins. Your little trick-or-treater will still be able to experience some Halloween fun while staying healthy and safe.

