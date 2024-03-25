Which of These 8 Iconic House Styles Is Your Forever Home?

Undoubtedly, where you reside can profoundly shape your identity. Equally telling, however, is where you aspire to live.

What Is the Most Common Home Style in the U.S.?

The most common style of home in the U.S. is the one-story ranch. They're so widespread that pinpointing their exact origin within the country is challenging, but it's believed they began to gain popularity in 1930s California.

Perhaps the most famous example of a ranch-style home is the Golden Girls house, which went on the market for the first time in 2020. Ironically, it resides in Brentwood, California, while the show was set in Miami, Florida. Confused yet?

The exterior of the Golden Girls house in Brentwood, California Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography loading...

We Are Going Beyond Ranch Homes

One thing is for sure—when it comes to dream homes, you can throw all the rules out the chic black-framed double-hung window!

While some home designs appear tied to specific regions, the ease of relocation, access to design inspiration (like Pinterest), and diverse individual tastes suggest that, in general, any style of house could be constructed anywhere.

Choose Your Dream Home Style

Let's look at eight iconic home styles (beyond the ranch) from across the country and you choose which one you'd like to be your forever home. We'll share what we believe your choice says about you, focusing on the positive. No style-shaming here!

NOTE: Considering the vast array of home styles, we've harnessed the power of AI to combine features from similar styles. Therefore, what you are seeing here are not actual homes but rather a combo.

East Coast Victorian Elegance Canva AI/Magic Media loading...

East Coast Victorian Elegance

You're the epitome of a dreamer. Secret passages and dumbwaiters are essential in the home where you spend your days—a place that oozes history as much as it radiates timeless style. You'd keep the rickety record player spinning vintage tunes in the parlor nonstop, and you'd gladly invite neighbors (or any curious passersby) in for tea and viewings of Practical Magic.

New England Charmer Canva AI/Magic Media loading...

New England Charmer

You're a cozy connoisseur. With a golden retriever sporting a human name ("Hank loves heirloom apples!") and cider perpetually warming in the crockpot, your home exudes warmth year-round. Even in the heat of August, you're already imagining family football games and leaf-raking festivities. And that white picket fence? You're prepared to tackle it at a moment's notice, keeping a trusty pair of overalls close by for any home improvement emergency.

Southern Grand Dame Canva AI/Magic Media loading...

Southern Grand Dame

You love a balcony moment. Is there a single room that doesn't have enormous bunches of magnolia blooms? I dare say no. You relish the opportunity to call on the neighbors for a sweet tea break on the porch, but once it's over, you'll politely announce it's over. You'll need some time to stroll wistfully through your mysterious back garden.

Midwest Cozy Farmhouse Canva AI/Magic Media loading...

Midwest Cozy Farmhouse

You affectionately refer to your chickens as "the ladies." A bit of mud tracked in on your boots only adds to the rustic charm of country living. Your cozy abode boasts shiplap walls that have stood for a century, long before Joanna Gaines was the twinkle in someone's eye, and when someone suggests the trend is over, you simply chuckle and offer them an icy cold drink from the porch cooler.

Southwest Earthy & Rustic Canva AI/Magic Media loading...

Southwest Earthy & Rustic

You are an artist at heart. It's only fitting that your perfect home would be a work of art, a living sculpture. Your days are filled with "rescuing" turquoise jewelry on eBay, refining your yoga poses, and basking in the desert sun while finding serenity in the rustic allure of your adobe sanctuary.

Rock Mountain High Canva AI/Magic Studio loading...

Rocky Mountain High

You're a breath of fresh air to everyone you meet. So why not surround yourself with perpetual freshness, even if it means a bit less oxygen? As you run your hands along the sturdy logs of your home, you express gratitude for their sacrifice. Encountering a grizzly doesn't faze you, after all, your ability to handle any situation is evident in the local fauna gracing your walls.

California Cool Canva AI/Magic Media loading...

California Cool

You're an open book. That's a good thing, since living in a glass house where every passerby on the beach can catch a glimpse inside is not for everyone. Yet, your worries about others' opinions are as fleeting as the ocean breeze sweeping through your hair. Celebrity neighbors do not fluster you because your focus is solely on 100% embracing the beach vibe, where everyone is welcome.

Pacific Northbest Canva AI/Magic Media loading...

Pacific Northbest

You embody Northwest coziness. The comforting aroma of freshly-brewed organic coffee permeates every room, accompanied by half-finished puzzles adorning every flat surface. While you rock the plaid like nobody's business, you understand boundaries. Misty mornings offer moments for reflection and quick walks with your rescue dog.

A Little Bit of Everything Canva AI/Magic Studio loading...

BONUS: A Little Bit of Everything

You're a kaleidoscope of styles. Walking into Home Depot, you're more likely to buy one of each tile style, creating an eclectic mural rather than settling on just one. Theme rooms excite you, and if someone says "That doesn't go together..." you know you've made the right choice.

