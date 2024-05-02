MA Residents Are Fuming Over Skyrocketing Gas Prices

Bay State drivers: Gas prices have once again gone UP, again! Recently, the final tally shows a gallon of gas in Great Barrington has risen to $3.61, a 22 cent increase. If you are seeking relief up north, Lenox and Pittsfield have also seen a substantial increase with even higher prices as you enter in the vicinity of Adams and North Adams.

The question is: "How long will it last". Only the "greedy" oil companies know the answer to this problematic momentum as they pretty much have us in their grips. They know drivers need to get from Point A to Point B, but do they really care how much we shell out? The answer obviously is NO!

Spring is already our midst and here is the excuse given by all oil companies as gas prices will see a spike due to a change over to their traditional "summer blend" of fuel as claims remain rampant, the price will drop once the transition takes place. Plus recent tensions in The Middle East are to blame for this latest increase at the pump as the more you are putting in the tank, keep in mind they are taking away much needed money that is budgeted for other expenses and I'm sure you are on the same page with me on this subject at hand.

BOTTOM LINE: Personally, I am very stingy when it comes to keeping my tank full. I cringe every time a bar disappears from the dashboard from my car, knowing it won't be long before repeating the task at hand. Enough Is Enough! We truly NEED a break to spend money in other aspects of our lives. One word to these greedy oil companies who are profiting from our pockets: STOP!!!