That’s Not Rain: How Cicada Pee Will Shower the U.S.

Billions of cicadas are predicted to invade parts of the U.S. next month, and with that invasion comes additional issue.

Namely, pee. To be more precise, "jetting" bug pee.

Why Are There So Many Cicadas This Year?

According to estimates from several who study cicadas, they swarm headed to parts of the U.S. will number in the billions. NBC News described it best by explaining one brood of cicadas that lives on a 13-year cycle will emerge at the same time as a different brood that lives on a 17-year cycle.

To say the event of two broods emerging at once is rare would be an understatement. It hasn't happened since 1803. Thomas Jefferson was president at that time.

The two cicada broods won't overlap throughout most of their journey with central Illinois being the mostly likely area to get both at the same time. The bugs, however, will be prevalent in several states.

But when they do overlap, local residents should expect a lot of noise as the bugs takeover thanks to their noticeable mating call. You also should be ready for their pee jets.

How Worried Should We Be About Cicada Pee?

This isn't an attempt to gross you out. Extensive reports have been published on the urine "jetting" out of cicadas.

According to study shared by the National Academy of Sciences, cicadas are among the largest insects with some rivaling hummingbirds in size. They also have some high-powered streams of urine.

The study says cicadas are "one of the smallest organisms capable of producing high-speed excretory jets."

As you might expect for an insect, cicadas fill up with pee rather quickly leading to a higher frequency of releasing it on their journey, the study revealed. The NBC News report also explained how cicadas could squirt the fluid at potential predators, including humans.

While scientists know the pee will jet out of the cicadas, they are unable to predict the full effect it will have once the two broods simultaneously emerge in April. It last happened in 1803, after all.

