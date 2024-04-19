One attraction that brings tourists to Massachusetts specifically Berkshire County is Mount Greylock. At 3,491 feet Mount Greylock is the highest point in the Bay State. On a clear day, you can see as far as 90 miles away and parts of five states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. It's no wonder people want to hike, camp, explore, and take photos while at Mount Greylock.

When Does the Summit and Auto Roads Open to the Public in 2024?

In the next few weeks, Mount Greylock will be getting an influx of visitors (both local and from afar) as the summit's full season will be kicking into full gear. According to the Mount Greylock State Reservation Facebook page, the War Memorial Tower and Bascom Lodge are scheduled to open on Saturday, May 25. The auto roads to the summit are scheduled to open on Saturday, May 18.

A Few Things to Know When Visiting the Summit

The Mount Greylock State Reservation Facebook page lists things to know before you head to the summit, including dressing for the weather, reasonable accommodations, children under 18 being accompanied by an adult, pets being leashed and attended at all times, and more. You can view the full list by going here.

Additional Resources for Mount Greylock Summit Visitors

For questions and additional information regarding Mount Greylock, summit activities, and more, call the Visitor Center at (413) 499-4262 or go here. If you have never been to Mount Greylock make sure you include it on your bucket list soon. The experience is unforgettable and breathtaking. Get ready to take some stunning photos.

