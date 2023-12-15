A couple who jumped in a chilly ice bath as part of a gender reveal is getting questions from commenters concerned about the safety of the baby.

Ice Bath Gender Reveal Video

On one hand, the video fits the vibe of the rest of the TikTok content posted by the user itskyajeub. Posts typical show Kya Jeub and her children sitting in tubs of water and ice.

Kya recently let her followers know she was pregnant and would soon reveal the child's gender in a future video. In the video teasing the reveal, relatives are standing in the snow giving their predictions.

"I am grandpa and I think it's going to be a girl. Year of girls," a man layered up in the cold says into the camera.

The next post shows Kya and husband Micah smashing away at a layer of ice in a large metal tub. They ease into the water where they are met with the color pink.

Are Ice Baths Safe For A Baby?

Several people hopped into the videos comments curious about the baby's safety with the expecting mother climbing into a freezing ice bath.

"Is that safe for the baby?" TikTok user .polishedandpressed asks in the top comment.

Research on the topic is fairly sparse. ColdPlungeFacts.com lists both potential benefits and risks related to hopping into an icy bath while pregnant.

Among the benefits are elevated mood, reduction of swelling and improved skin health. The website says expecting moms run the risk of thermal stress, falling and possible breathing complications.

Kya has yet to respond to the questions regarding the baby's health, but has posted additional videos of more recent cold plunges.

