Ma Residents Are Seeing Lower Gas Prices For Holiday Travel

We are FINALLY experience a slight break regarding gas prices as we have NOT seen a substantial increase in weeks. The question is: "How long will it last". Only the "greedy" oil companies know the answer to this problematic momentum as they pretty much have us in their grips. They know drivers need to get from Point A to Point B, but do they really care how much we shell out? The answer obviously is NO!

Recently, I've seen some optimism as prices have dropped considerably in Lenox and in Pittsfield, you can fill up for about $3.20 a gallon (after all, every penny in your pocket results in more money in your wallet). I also get 5 cents cash back as my gas carsd delivers that perk instantaneously. Locally, here in Great Barrington, the price has dropped to $3.39 a gallon, but it least there is no increase.

And how do handle the opportunity to fill up for less. Two words: "Common Sense" .My advice is shop around for the LOWEST possible price offered per gallon. In neighboring New York state and Connecticut, I've seen a substantial decrease in prices as they are offering gas which does NOT go as low as here in the Bay State, so take the trip and head across the border to experience some savings and while you're here, SHOP LOCAL to help out the economy here in Berkshire county. You'll be glad you did!

Personally, I am very stingy when it comes to keeping my tank full. I cringe every time a bar disappears from the dashboard from my car, knowing it won't be long before repeating the task at hand. These increases are taking away much needed money that is budgeted for other expenses and I'm sure you are on the same page with me on this subject at hand.

BOTTOM LINE: One word to these greedy oil companies who are profiting from our pockets: STOP!!!