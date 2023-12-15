TPW Names the #1 Best Christmas Tree Farm in Massachusetts

For anybody who watches The Pioneer Woman, there's no doubt that the Drummond household will be celebrating the Christmas holiday. From an array of homemade holiday treats including peppermint fudge, and cherry cheesecake Santa hats to going out and cutting a real Christmas tree the Drummonds are fully absorbed in the holiday.

Where is the Best Christmas Tree Farm in Massachusetts?

Speaking of Christmas trees, if you still haven't fully decorated your home for Christmas or still need to get a Christmas tree, The Pioneer Woman has named the best Christmas tree farm in each state. For Massachusetts folks, you'll want to head to Franklin County specifically the Town of Ashfield. According to The Pioneer Woman Cranston's Christmas Tree Farm is the best Christmas tree farm in Massachusetts. Here's the review of the farm courtesy of The Pioneer Woman:

You'll find choose-and-cut and pre-cut Balsam, Fraser, and Concolor Fir at Cranston's Christmas Tree Farm, a gorgeous fourth-generation family farm. The farm also sets maple taps to produce delicious real maple syrup. Don't forget to get some for gifts or Christmas morning breakfast!

Cranston's Christmas Tree Farm is also known for its homemade maple syrup. The maple syrup is sold year-round.

You Still Have Time to Cut Your Tree at the Best Christmas Tree Farm in Massachusetts

If you haven't cut your Christmas tree yet, Cranston's Christmas Tree Farm is still selling Christmas trees but not for too much longer as the farm closes on Dec. 23 for the season. You can get more information about the farm including hours of operation, directions, photos, and more by going here.

