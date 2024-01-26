WARNING: Graphic Video and yes, everyone is luckily okay.

This video will make you jump like no other because it could easily be you or someone you love.

We're used to seeing crash scenes caused by a speeding driver, a distracted driver, or a driver under the influence after the fact, however, this scary scene was caught on the state trooper's dash cam.

Even though you know it's coming it's a shock that will jolt you.

We show this video as a graphic reminder of the consequences of distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law.

I saw this video on the Today Show Instagram feed originally and it's powerful, to say the least, which is why it's been released by law enforcement officials in Oklahoma. It's amazing that we continually need warnings to move over when possible and to slow down when passing emergency vehicles on the side of the road, but apparently, we still do.

As you can see, this dramatic video with Trooper Jesse Gregory talking to a driver through the passenger side window shakes you to the core because it could easily be you, me, or someone you love.

Surprisingly, Trooper Gregory and both drivers were treated and released without serious injuries according to the Today Show.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, all 50 states have the Move Over Law to protect law enforcement officers and other first responders stopped on roadways. Violation of the Move Over law can result in fines and in some cases jail time.

