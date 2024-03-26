Revealed: Every City That’s Getting a New Target Store in the Coming Years
If you thought Walmart stores were everywhere, wait until you see the bold vision Target has for expansion in the coming years.
Target Planning More Stores
Target currently operates a little less than 2,000 stores across the U.S. with another 59 supply chain facilities that help stock those locations. For comparison, Target's biggest competitor, Walmart, currently has 4,615 stores in the U.S.
But Walmart has plans to increase its footprint in the U.S. Earlier this year, Walmart announced it will open more locations including some "large-format" stores.
Now, Target is hoping to do the same. The company has announced an ambitious plan to open more than 300 stores in a span of 10 years.
Reuters reported the stores will mostly be full-sized target locations and help increase annual sales by $15 billion.
New Target Store Locations
With the expansion plan set over a span of 10 years, Target has yet to announce a full list of every city getting new stores. It has, however, revealed a slate of locations that will be among the first to experience grand openings.
Here is a look at every location that is already confirmed by Target:
Arizona
- Surprise
- Queen Creek
California
- El Monte
- Lomita
- Los Angeles
- San Fernando
- South Lake Tahoe
Connecticut
- Danbury Fair Mall
- Norwalk
Delaware
- Middletown (Warwick Road
Florida
- Bradenton Beach
- Miami Beach North
- Miami (Downtown)
- Miami (Grove Central)
- Trailwinds Village
- Wesley Chapel Grove
Hawaii
- Oahu Waikiki
Iowa
- Waukee
Illinois
- Chicago (Portage Park)
Missouri
- Springfield
- St. Louis (Midtown)
North Carolina
- Fuquay-Varina
- Myrtle Grove
- Selma
- Southern Pines
Nebraska
- Grand Island
New Jersey
- Old Bridge (Route 9)
New York
- Chelsea (23rd and 8th)
- Harlem (125th Street)
- Lake Success
- Queens (Astoria)
Pennsylvania
- Doyestown
- West Chester
South Carolina
- Boiling Springs
- Indian Lake
Tennessee
- Sevierville
Texas
- Dallas (Wynnewood Village)
- Portland )Northshore)
Utah
- Provo (Towne Centre)
