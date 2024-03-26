Easter Sunday 2024: Where to Shop and Where to Skip [LIST]

Gather your eggs because Easter Sunday is almost here! And if you're still in need of some things for the special day, it's best to get it now as some big stores will be closed in celebration of the holiday.

When is Easter 2024?

This year Easter is on Sunday, March 31. We say "this" because it actually falls on a different day every year. According to History.com, Easter is typically the "first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox," and always falls on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

What is Easter?

In the simplest of explanations, Easter is "a Christian holiday that celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ." as described by History.com. Today in western culture, we have some non-religious traditions like egg decorating and Easter egg hunts.

Now that we've got the basics out of the way, let's get to the business. There can be a lot involved with Easter celebrations from the food, to the activities for the kiddos and everything in between. Chances are too that there will be something you'll forget.

So, you'll want to keep in mind where you can and can't go for your last minute items on Easter. As always, refer to your local stores for hours, and confirmation.

What Stores Will Be Open on Easter Sunday 2024?

According to Today, here are some places you can count on being open on Easter:

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot

Kroger

Meijer

Safeway

Trader Joe's

Walgreen's

Wal-Mart

Wegman's

Whole Foods

Now for the ones to avoid. If you need a last minute Easter item, don't bother going to these stores:

Stores Closed on Easter Sunday 2024

