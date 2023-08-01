Massachusetts Is Among the Most Forested States in America

Much of New England is known for its coastal shorelines, but some of the most forested land in the nation exists not far from the water's edge.

Maine is the most forested state in the country, with 88.8 percent of the state covered in forest. Maine has 17,522,000 acres of forest. The state ranks 20th nationwide in total acreage of forest land.

WiseVoter.com says the northern and western parts of Maine "boast a mostly coniferous forest, filled with towering evergreens such as spruce, fir, and pine." The site says, "Deciduous trees are also abundant in Maine's extensive forests, including oak, birch, maple, and poplar."

The dense wilderness provides "ample habitat for a variety of wildlife species," recreational activities and "economic opportunities to logging companies."

How do the rest of the New England states rank?

New Hampshire is the second-most forested state in the nation, with 81.9 percent of the state covered in forest. New Hampshire has 4,692,000 acres of forest. The state ranks 37th nationwide in total acres of forest.

Vermont is the fourth-most forested state in the country, with 76.7 percent of the state covered in forest. Vermont has 4,523,000 acres of forest land. The state ranks 38th overall in total acres of forest.

Massachusetts is the 12th-most forested state in the country, with 59.8 percent of the state covered in forest. The Bay State has 2,984,000 acres of forest land. Massachusetts ranks 39th overall in total acres of forest.

Connecticut is the 14th-most forested state in America, with 56.9 percent covered in forest. Connecticut has 1,763,000 acres of forest land. Connecticut ranks 45th overall in total acres of forest.

Rhode Island is the 17th-most forested state in the country, with 54.4 percent of the state covered in forest. Rhode Island has 361,000 acres of forest land. The Ocean State ranks 49th in total acres of forest.

