Why the Massachusetts Elizabeth Islands Are Mostly Off Limits

On a clear day, the Elizabeth Islands chain is visible as you drive south on West Rodney French Boulevard or from Fort Taber Park in New Bedford's South End.

The chain consists of 13 islands located at the outer edge of Buzzards Bay, north of Martha's Vineyard.

The Elizabeth Islands extend southwestward for 16 miles from the southwestern tip of Cape Cod, between Buzzards Bay and Vineyard Sound.

All of the Elizabeth Islands are privately owned, except Cuttyhunk and Penikese Island. The other islands are the property of the wealthy Boston-based Forbes family.

Britannica.com says, "The largest islands are Nonamesset, Naushon, Pasque, Nashawena, and Cuttyhunk."

According to Britannica, "They were visited in 1602 by the English navigator Bartholomew Gosnold, who built a fort and established a short-lived (three weeks) colony on Cuttyhunk, the westernmost island, 18 years before the arrival of the Mayflower Pilgrims at Plymouth."

Before the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were used by the Wampanoag Indian tribes for fishing and other purposes.

The Elizabeth Islands consist of Nonamesset Island, Veckatimest Island, Gull Island, Uncatena Island, Naushon, Weepecket Islands (three small islands), Pasque Island, Nashawena Island, Baret Island, Rock Island, Penikese Island, Cuttyhunk Island and Gosnold Island.

While nine islands controlled by the Frobes family do not permit public access, two offer limited access. At least one of the islands has grazing livestock.

Nobnocket.com says Nashawena "has its share of woolly livestock with a herd of Scottish Highland cattle that roam the edges of the island."

There is year-round passenger ferry service between New Bedford and Cuttyhunk. Martha's Vineyard-based Island Girl Excursions offers tours of the various public spots in the Elizabeth Islands. Reservations are required for both.

