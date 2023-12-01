Massachusetts, we know is or has been home to many living famous people, but there are also some famous people who have been laid to rest in our state that you probably don't know about.

Yes, many influential people have made Massachusetts their final resting place.

There are names you likely know: John Hancock, for instance, and a host of other icons from the Revolution. But those names are just for starters.

Get our free mobile app

Imagine my shock when I found out that the inventor of the chocolate chip cookie, which is my favorite and an American classic, was buried in the Commonwealth.

Get our free mobile app

The list goes on. How about the director of just about all the scary movies we grew up on? I'm talking about the man behind A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream.

The man behind the iconic smiley face is also buried in Massachusetts.

Oh, let's not forget one of the staples of the Home Alone movies.

This list could be much, much longer, but we've whittled it down to 11 people of national and international acclaim who are still part of our lives today in ways big and small. Here they are.

Famous People You Didn’t Know Were Buried in Massachusetts Massachusetts has a lot of history. It turns out it's also the final resting place of many notable people. Here are a few. Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott

Celebrities Who Died in 2023 Below, see which stars we've sadly had to say goodbye to in 2023.