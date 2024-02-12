I Saw Something Unexplainable in the Dark on I-195 in Westport
Do you believe in ghosts? I certainly do, but I am still trying to figure out exactly what I saw early Thursday morning.
I enlisted the help of my Fun 107 morning show colleagues Michael and Gazelle to rationalize what I witnessed, and even the always-skeptical Michael seemed to think my experience may have been paranormal.
I am typically the only car on I-195 in the early morning hours, and as I made my way into the studio on Thursday morning, I was sharing the road with just one other car.
My biggest gripe with I-195 is the lack of lighting. Every morning I have my eyes peeled for unexpected deer, but on this particular morning, I saw something I cannot quite explain.
I passed White's of Westport on I-195, and a few miles down the road, I spotted a figure walking out from behind the trees in the highway median.
I slammed on my brakes as I tried to process the dark figure.
When the car next to me slammed on its brakes, I knew something was truly there.
The figure emitted a flash of light, and just as quickly as I saw it, it disappeared.
There were no broken-down cars in sight. No police cars were patrolling the area. There was virtually nothing out of the ordinary. So, what did I and this other car see?
“Have you heard about the house next to White’s?” Michael asked.
That’s when I got chills.
The “house next to White’s” refers to a house that is long gone, but has been the topic of ghostly legend for years.
Rumor has it that the house was built on unmarked graves. Another legend suggests the home was built on what was formerly a Native American burial ground.
Stories have long surrounded the house, leading Michael to think I may have witnessed a poltergeist near one of the most notoriously haunted areas on the SouthCoast.
Now I’m officially creeped out.
What do you think I saw?
Five Haunted Hotels Closest to the SouthCoast
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
Historic Haunted Places in Massachusetts and Rhode Island You Can Visit for Little to No Money
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
Unveiling the Top Fears That Haunt SouthCoast Residents
Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine