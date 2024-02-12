Do you believe in ghosts? I certainly do, but I am still trying to figure out exactly what I saw early Thursday morning.

I enlisted the help of my Fun 107 morning show colleagues Michael and Gazelle to rationalize what I witnessed, and even the always-skeptical Michael seemed to think my experience may have been paranormal.

I am typically the only car on I-195 in the early morning hours, and as I made my way into the studio on Thursday morning, I was sharing the road with just one other car.

Get our free mobile app

My biggest gripe with I-195 is the lack of lighting. Every morning I have my eyes peeled for unexpected deer, but on this particular morning, I saw something I cannot quite explain.

I passed White's of Westport on I-195, and a few miles down the road, I spotted a figure walking out from behind the trees in the highway median.

I slammed on my brakes as I tried to process the dark figure.

When the car next to me slammed on its brakes, I knew something was truly there.

The figure emitted a flash of light, and just as quickly as I saw it, it disappeared.

There were no broken-down cars in sight. No police cars were patrolling the area. There was virtually nothing out of the ordinary. So, what did I and this other car see?

“Have you heard about the house next to White’s?” Michael asked.

That’s when I got chills.

The “house next to White’s” refers to a house that is long gone, but has been the topic of ghostly legend for years.

Rumor has it that the house was built on unmarked graves. Another legend suggests the home was built on what was formerly a Native American burial ground.

Stories have long surrounded the house, leading Michael to think I may have witnessed a poltergeist near one of the most notoriously haunted areas on the SouthCoast.

Now I’m officially creeped out.

What do you think I saw?

Five Haunted Hotels Closest to the SouthCoast Want to be brave and spend the night in a haunted hotel? Turns out there are a few options super close to the SouthCoast. Each one of these historic Southern New England hotels have plenty of rooms to book and plenty of spooky stories to tell. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Historic Haunted Places in Massachusetts and Rhode Island You Can Visit for Little to No Money While others may be paying big bucks for ghosts and zombies to jump out and scare them this season, you may be in the market for more authentic frights. We’ve found the spots on the SouthCoast and beyond that are sure to give you goosebumps, unsettle your stomach and have you full-on freaked out without breaking the bank. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall