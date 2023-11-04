Sweet Dog Finds Forever Home After Nearly Two Years in Maine Shelter

Several months ago, we highlighted the story of a sweet, deaf dog named Ollie that had spent the majority of his life at an animal shelter. At that time, Ollie had spent more than 400 days at Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills.

The staff admitted in many social media posts that they were torn when it came to highlighting Ollie. He had become part of the fabric for so many at the shelter, but they also knew he deserved to live the kind of life a dog outside of a shelter should have.

Thankfully, some stories have happy endings. Shared on Facebook by Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, Ollie has found his forever home, and some of the photos shared tell the kind of story that will bring tears to your eyes.

It took more than 500 days for the right people to come along for Ollie, but they found him. While he's still making a few adjustments to life outside of a shelter, photos of the sweet pup sleeping on the deck and lounging on the couch are certain to bring a smile to your face.

But Ollie's journey to find that perfect home for him had been difficult. Ollie had been adopted twice, only to be returned to the shelter a week later. Along the way, RPCOH has learned important lessons about Ollie and the kind of home he needed to truly thrive.

In what amounted to a goodbye post to Ollie from the staff at RPCOH, they proclaimed that they miss the sweet dog, and the shelter just isn't the same without him.

The kind hearts of people in Maine are constantly on display when it comes to animals in shelters. According to Best Friends Animal Society, Maine saw nearly 20,000 cats and dogs enter shelters in 2022, and 93% of those sweet animals lives were saved.

