Beautiful Western Massachusetts City Is Among The Top Budget-Friendly In The U.S.
Are there any soon-to-be newlyweds out there in Berkshire County looking for a cost-conscious honeymoon destination? Well, you may not be aware of this, but there is a beautiful city right here in Western Massachusetts that is in the top 10 for budget-friendly honeymoon destinations in the nation!
Not only that but there are THREE Massachusetts cities in total that made the list of 150 inexpensive honeymoon destinations! That's pretty impressive! As far as I'm concerned anyway. But let's look a little deeper.
The travel blog experts at HoneymoonAlways.com recently conducted a survey of 3,000 couples which identified the top 150 American destinations that were kind of under-the-radar but definitely beautiful. Oh yeah...and definitely AFFORDABLE.
Before we get to the three Massachusetts budget-friendly honeymoon getaways in the top 150, let's take a look at the Top 10 Budget-Friendly Honeymoon Destinations in America according to HoneymoonAlways:
- Cedar Key, FL
- Molokai, HI
- Edisto Island, SC
- Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, KY
- Apalachicola, FL
- Skagway, AK
- Williamsburg, VA
- Bay St. Louis, MS
- Cooperstown, NY
- Solvang, CA
Now even though I've traveled all over the globe pretty much since birth, I've only been to three of those destinations: Cooperstown, Williamsburg, and Cedar Key. But I can report that all three are absolutely beautiful.
Alright, now let's show the Bay State some love. The highest-ranking Massachusetts stop on the list was Rockport just missing the top 20 at #24. Next up at #132 is my Mom's birthplace!
The beautiful coastal city of Newburyport is one of my favorite small towns ever. Do the words quaint and picturesque paint any pictures for you? Even though we were always traveling when I was a kid, my family seemed to always make it back to Newburyport just in time for summer's Yankee Homecoming.
By the way, speaking of Newburyport and great honeymoon destinations, guess what celebrity couple honeymooned in Newburyport? Even though they are no longer married, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley honeymooned in Newburyport!
Finally, our third top budget-friendly honeymoon destination in Massachusetts is located right at the foothills of the beautiful Berkshire Mountains in Western Massachusetts. Making the list at #141 is Shelburne Falls. That town is worth the trip just for the supreme Bridge of Flowers not to mention the several other scenic stops like the Glacial Potholes and more.
Take a look at the entire 150 cost-conscious destination list at HoneymoonAlways.com's website here.