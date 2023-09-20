It's always interesting to learn fun statistics about our New England states.

For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain of this place that once was.

We've also talked about the 20 most populated towns in Maine. There's Saco, home of Funtown Splashtown, York, with its lovely beaches and photogenic Nubble Lighthouse, and of course, Portland, which takes the cake for the most populated Maine town at over 530,000 people. That's a pretty impressive number for a state with 1.3 million total inhabitants.

Now, let's change things up by looking at another topic: temperature.

We all know that New England winters are pretty brutal (scratch that, very brutal), but what do you think was the coldest day we've ever had? How about the warmest? The numbers could'n't have been that high compared to the sweltering heat felt in other parts of the country, right?

Thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information, we now know more details about state climate extremes. The data provided not only reveals the highest and lowest temperatures documented in each New England state, but where and when they were recorded. So, let's take a look at the most extreme temperatures in the history of New England. The findings may surprise you.

These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State's History

Beloved New England Chains That the Rest of the World Needs These are New England only chains that deserve to be nationwide.