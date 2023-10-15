This Dinosaur-Like Creature Was Found In Upstate New York! What Is It?

The wildlife that you may encounter in New York State could be much different than what you might encounter out West, for example. Here in the Northeast we have plenty of deer, black bear, fox, etc. but you won't find a California Newt or a Florida Panther.

If that is the case, and it is, what is this invasive, dinosaur-like creature that was recently found in an Upstate New York River? This thing has a spikey shell and eyes on the side of it's head.

According to a post on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Facebook page, United States Fish and Wildlife Service officers were checking live traps in the Genesee River when they discovered the creature and they knew immediately that it was invasive.

What the officials found was an Alligator Snapping Turtle. This species of turtle is native to Northern Florida to Eastern Texas. So, how did this guy end up in New York?

The Alligator Snapping Turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in North America, weighing as much as 175lbs! Most likely this mud-covered dude was someone's pet and released into the wild, which is illegal, unless you have a permit.

The DEC want the public to know that animals released from captivity may increase the risk of diseases being introduced into the wild. This guy was taken to Cornell University to be checked out before finding him a new home.

