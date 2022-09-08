A Fugitive From Justice Is Caught Over The Border From The Berkshires,More Charges Added

Do you ever wonder how much drugs are sold as dealers roll up RT7 off of the interstate, how much of that ends up here in the Berkshires?

Yesterday on Wednesday, September 7th, The Bennington Police Department arrested two people, Adam J. Dallaire and Vera Logan, Logan already had been charged as a Fugitive from Justice. Both are being charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, and Conspiracy.

Bennington Police were called to 111 Northside Drive for a report of two suspicious persons in a vehicle. It was also reported that they also saw a firearm in the vehicle.

Local police located the two in the Walmart parking lot located at 212 Northside Drive.

The two people in the vehicle were found to be Logan and Dallaire.

During the police investigation of Dallaire and Logan, Officers learned that Logan was listed in NCIC-National Criminal Information Center with an extraditable warrant out of the Bronx, NY for Dangerous Drugs.

Police also found a large number of suspected narcotics and evidence of illicit narcotic packaging material.

In a press release, Bennington police stated that altogether they recovered 114 grams of suspected bulk heroin which is the equivalent of 5,500 bags of heroin, and 31 grams of suspected cocaine with a total street value of approximately $60,000. Police did locate a black pellet gun that resembled a handgun.

Dallaire and Logan were being held on a $50,000 bail which they did not have.

They are to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division today Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 12:30 pm.

Both had been taken to the Marble Valley Correctional Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Murawski at the Bennington Police Department or through our website, www.BenningtonPolice.com.

