We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.

The widely popular publication, 'Reader's Digest' recently listed the "51 Best Christmas Towns in America You Should Visit At Least Once." Basically it said this town is an absolute 'Must-Visit Christmas Town', and as mentioned, the one town from the Bay State that made the list is in the Berkshires? So where is it?

If you've already figured it out from the pictures, then you know that we're talking about Stockbridge, MA. Here's what 'Reader's Digest' had to say about listing it as one of '51 Best Christmas Towns in America You Should Visit At Least Once':

Step into a Norman Rockwell painting, literally: The buildings of this New England small town are just as they were when Rockwell lived here, and as he depicted them in his 1967 painting “Main Street at Christmas.” As you stroll through this village in the Berkshire Mountains, enjoy holiday shopping and decorations. Other seasonal activities include a holiday marketplace at the Berkshire Botanical Gardens, along with several outdoor light displays including Winterlights at historic home Naumkeag and NightWood at The Mount, author Edith Wharton’s home. To see more of the artist’s work, visit the Norman Rockwell Museum in town. This town is one of the best winter family vacation ideas! Just a few miles up the road from Stockbridge is The Black Swan Lee, a boutique yet affordable hotel on the banks of Laurel Lake. Relax in the tranquil, snowy setting as you gaze over October Mountain State Park, where you can take advantage of all the outdoor winter activities the Berkshires have to offer.

And of course, it mentioned NightWood at the Mount in Lenox...

...and October Mountain State Forest...

As you can see, and maybe you've already experienced, Stockbridge does have quite the Christmas town feel to it. And as you can also see from the pics, Christmas time seems like a prime time to take a weekend trip there. After all, it is one of the must-see Christmas towns in America, and it's here in the Berkshires!

