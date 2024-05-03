ALERT: Apple Juice Sold In Massachusetts Being Recalled

A certain brand of apple juice sold at Target stores in Massachusetts is being recalled due to unsafe levels of arsenic.

Martinelli's apple juice sold at Publix, Kroger, and Target. The recall is on certain one liter bottles.

1-liter (33.8-ounce) bottles with a best by date of March 9, 2026 or March 10, 2026. It was sent to stores from March 13, 2023 and Sept. 27, 2023, with most of it shipped before July 28, 2023. -usatoday.com

Arsenic exposure can lead to many health issues like cancer, heart trouble, and more.

Martinelli's boasts a great brand of juice saying "100% juice from U.S. grown fresh apples, not from concentrate, with no additives of any kind." Consumers with questions can call Martinelli’s at 1-800-662-1868.

What is arsenic? Why is there arsenic in apple juice?

Arsenic is a natural element in rocks and soil, water, air, and in plants and animals. People can also be exposed to arsenic in the environment from some agricultural and industrial sources. -cancer.org

The juices with the highest levels of arsenic include apple, pear, and grape. Arsenic can enter product by means of pesticides or naturally high levels of arsenic in soil or water, or industrial activity.

As of this writing, there have been no illnesses related due to the recalled batch of Martinelli's apple juice.