Here Is A Trio Of “The Oldest” MA Restaurants

Bay State residents: Did you know that one of the many benefits of living in Massachusetts is the rich history and that also applies to dining establishments statewide. According to the web site, www.BestThingsMA.com there are eight vintage restaurants. Three of them are located in western Massachusetts as they have been serving up lunches and dinners dating back to the 1700s and 1800s. Now that's a lot of food if you ask me!

attachment-Race Brook Lodge loading...

(Exterior photo image courtesy of The Racebrook Lodge on route 41 in Sheffield, Massachusetts)

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One eatery here in Berkshire county has been serving up fine fare for over 200 years. The Race Brook Lodge located on Undermountain Road (aka route 41) in Sheffield.

attachment-Sheffield Town Sign loading...

This is truly the perfect get together for friends, families and lovers to come together for a meal. It's also best known as The Stagecoach Tavern which also attracts customers from neighboring Connecticut and serves as a perfect atmosphere for all visitors outside the area. For more details, log on to their web site by going here.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As you head east, make it a pint to stop at The Federal on Cooper Street in Agawam. The building has been in existence since 1862. The facility has also at 135 Cooper become home to the Federal Hill Club in 1936. This establishment has been owned by the Moretti family for over 50 years. Italian and French-inspired meals ae their specialty. Check out their offerings by going to their web site. NOTE: This restaurant is temporarily closed, but will re-open soon. We'll keep you posted.

attachment-The Tunnel Bar loading...

(Photo image courtesy of The Tunnel Bar in Northampton, Massachusetts)

Finally, head east from Pittsfield on route 9 and check out The Tunnel Bar located at Northampton's Union Station. Since 1897, this location was once used to board trains at the station but it has become into a bar that STILL serves award-winning martinis, a favorite for those who imbibe before, during or after eating (Remember, moderation is always the key to everything).

Martini glass Yevgen_Lyashko loading...

Their web site has more details, so head on over and check it out!

BOTTOM LINE: Dine in style and experience some historical surroundings as well. No doubt about it, you will be fascinated in more ways than one!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a recent story that aired on 22 News, WWLP-TV, the NBC affiliate in Springfield, MA)