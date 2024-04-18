Stop Posting Vacation Photos to Social Media in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be seeing an influx in tourism over the next several weeks. Summer is right around the corner and tourists will be heading to such gems as Boston, Cape Cod, the Berkshires, Cambridge, and more. It's all fun and games but be careful what and when you post to social media.

Get our free mobile app

Vacationing in Massachusetts? That's Great but Think Twice Before Posting Photos to Social Media

Nowadays people love posting their every move to social media. While we can do without people sharing their personal and intimate details, understandably, people love posting accomplishments, status updates, milestones, and vacation trips to social media. However, you may want to think twice before posting vacation photos.

Posting Vacation Photos Can Lead to Risky and Dangerous Situations

Posting vacation photos is an invitation to criminals to break into your house while you are away. Not only do burglaries occur in houses that are empty but it's been reported that there has been property damage and instances of teens breaking in and throwing parties (now there's a lawsuit waiting to happen against the homeowner). It was noted in an article by Alliant that more than 75% of convicted burglars believe that other burglars are using social media to find targets.

A Better Method of Posting Vacation Photos

If you are dying to post your vacation photos on social media you can do that but make sure you do it safely. The safest way to post vacation photos to social media is after your trip. Posting information before/during your trip is too risky and the juice ain't worth the squeeze. Remember, never post photos of your ticket as that gives criminals information as to where you are going to be and puts you in a vulnerable situation. You can view more risky examples and safe posting tips by going here.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang