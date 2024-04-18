Stop Posting Vacation Photos to Social Media in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be seeing an influx in tourism over the next several weeks. Summer is right around the corner and tourists will be heading to such gems as Boston, Cape Cod, the Berkshires, Cambridge, and more. It's all fun and games but be careful what and when you post to social media.
Vacationing in Massachusetts? That's Great but Think Twice Before Posting Photos to Social Media
Nowadays people love posting their every move to social media. While we can do without people sharing their personal and intimate details, understandably, people love posting accomplishments, status updates, milestones, and vacation trips to social media. However, you may want to think twice before posting vacation photos.
Posting Vacation Photos Can Lead to Risky and Dangerous Situations
Posting vacation photos is an invitation to criminals to break into your house while you are away. Not only do burglaries occur in houses that are empty but it's been reported that there has been property damage and instances of teens breaking in and throwing parties (now there's a lawsuit waiting to happen against the homeowner). It was noted in an article by Alliant that more than 75% of convicted burglars believe that other burglars are using social media to find targets.
A Better Method of Posting Vacation Photos
If you are dying to post your vacation photos on social media you can do that but make sure you do it safely. The safest way to post vacation photos to social media is after your trip. Posting information before/during your trip is too risky and the juice ain't worth the squeeze. Remember, never post photos of your ticket as that gives criminals information as to where you are going to be and puts you in a vulnerable situation. You can view more risky examples and safe posting tips by going here.
