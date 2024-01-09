America’s #1 Drug Addicted State Borders Massachusetts

A ranking of the unhealthiest states was recently put together by Forbes and a state that borders Massachusetts to the north came in with a substance abuse score of 100.

Vermont is the #1 drug addicted state in the U.S. and Massachusetts comes in at number 12.

The opioid epidemic has hit the state of Vermont particularly hard with stunning numbers and has prompted the government to address the situation with gusto.

The Opioid Epidemic

Vermont has a population of about 645,000 people and has shown an increase of about 7% over the last decade. The state scores very healthy in all other categories but scores the highest in drug use per capita.

In Vermont, the number of deaths due to opioid overdose has increased almost 500% in the last 10 years. The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin, has been a driving force in the increase of overdoses.-healthvermont.gov

People in Vermont also drink like fish. Vermont is the #2 state in the country when it comes to alcohol consumption, with drinkers averaging 49.4 gallons a year.

The 9 other states with horrible substance abuse scores

Nevada

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Alasksa

New Mexico

Maine

West Virginia

Ohio

Oregon

The Top 10 Most Unhealthy States Overall

West Virginia

Mississippi

Tennessee

Arkansas

Kentucky

Alabama

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Ohio

Indiana