Here’s the #1 Best School District in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts is known for having plenty of high-quality education offerings, especially if you want to further your education after high school. But before you set your sights on college you may want to know where the best school districts are in Massachusetts. Getting a sound education is just as important before you go to college as it is when you enter college.

What is the #1 Best School District in Massachusetts?

To find that answer we turned to Niche. Niche connects people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces. Who better to turn to when it comes to finding the best school district in Massachusetts?

The Top 3 Best School Districts in Massachusetts for 2024

Brookline is the third-best school district according to Niche. Here's what the site stated about the Brookline school district:

Brookline is a top rated, public school district located in BROOKLINE, MA. It has 7,116 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 66% of students are at least proficient in math and 73% in reading.

The lowest Niche grade on Brookline's report card is A- which is for diversity. All other areas scored either an A or A+. Brookline's overall Niche grade is A+.

Weston is the second-best school district according to Niche. Here's what the site stated about the Weston school district:

Weston is a top rated, public school district located in WESTON, MA. It has 2,022 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 71% of students are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading.

The lowest Niche grade on Weston's report card is B which is for diversity. All other areas scored either an A or A+. Weston's overall Niche grade is A+.

Hopkinton Public Schools in Hopkinton is the best school district according to Niche. Here's what the site stated about the Hopkinton Public Schools district:

Hopkinton Public Schools is a top rated, public school district located in HOPKINTON, MA. It has 4,196 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. According to state test scores, 71% of students are at least proficient in math and 78% in reading.

The lowest Niche grade on the Hopkinton Public Schools report card is B- which is for diversity. All other areas scored either an A or A+. Hopkinton's overall Niche grade is A+. You can view the complete list by going here.

