Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Rose, Sophia, and Blanche, three adult female guinea pigs who were unceremoniously dumped outside Berkshire Humane Society in a box. Because of that, the staff at Berkshire Humane don't know how old they actually are. Seen below, Rose (right corner) is a beautiful chocolate/cream-colored Abyssinian guinea pig with swirls in her fur. Blanche and Sophia are tricolored with white, cream, and brown/black. Sophia (center) has a creamy orange belly.

Despite what they've been through, these girls are friendly, purring and "wheeking" when people are around. The Golden Girls are fast friends, so they must be adopted together. The good news is through the end of the month, they can be adopted for free to approved adopters.

If you prefer male guinea pigs, Berkshire Humane also has Hershey and Cookie, whose adoption fee is also waived.

Need help on how to care for a guinea pig? Berkshire Humane Society small animal experts can guide you! Please call 413 -447-7878, extension 124.