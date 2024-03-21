Popular Retailer With 23 Massachusetts Locations Announces Closure of a Dozen Stores

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the nation's largest retailers which has 23 locations across Massachusetts has announced another round of store closings.

Best Buy Announces the Closure of At Least a Dozen More Stores

On a recent company earnings call, electronic retailer Best Buy announced the closure of a dozen more stores across the U.S. according to Boston 23 News. The company CEO says the cutbacks are necessary “to strike a balance between its workforce and consumer interest.”

The company has not yet announced which stores would be closing, but the announcement does follow the shuttering of 1000 stores last year. Earlier this month Best Buy announced the closings of two stores, one in Colorado and and one in Minnesota.

If you're like me, you might not have even known there were still brick-and-mortar Best Buy locations in Massachusetts, but there are. 23 stores to be exact. According to Best Buy's website, Bellingham, Braintrain, Brockton, Burlington, Cambridge, Danvers, Dedham, Dorchester, Everett, Framingham, Holyoke, Hyannis, Leominster, Mansfield, Marlboro, Milford, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth, Plymouth, Saugus, Seekonk, and Watertown.